

CTV News Vancouver





It's a condition that can be debilitating to men, yet often goes untreated.

But researchers studying chronic scrotal pain at the University of British Columbia have developed a new injectable treatment option, and they're hoping to find sufferers "ballsy" enough to sign up for clinical trials.

Overcoming the stigma could be one of the biggest hurdles. While the researchers say 4.5 per cent of men report experiencing the pain, for whatever reason, only half a per cent seek treatment.

Dr. Ryan Flannigan, director of UBC's male infertility and sexual medicine research program, said single men are even less likely to get treatment than those in relationships, whose partners often encourage them to get help.

"There's a lot of really good evidence that men are much less likely to seek medical care than women because of masculinity, identity and roles in our society, especially in younger adults," Flannigan said in a news release.

There is already a number of treatments available, including anti-inflammatory drugs and even surgery, but they aren't always effective. Flannigan said when those fail, patients are sometimes treated with injections of the numbing agent lidocaine – but the relief can be short-lived.

"Lidocaine's effects last about one-and-a-half to two hours," he said.

Researchers are hoping a new polymer paste developed at UBC-owned Sustained Therapeutics will drag that relief out by delivering the medication more slowly, but they need test subjects willing to take the injections.

"These patients don’t have many good options so it’s exciting to think that this might improve their quality of life and relieve some of their chronic pain," said Flannigan, who estimates he's seen as many as 100 men with chronic scrotal pain over the last six months.

Chronic scrotal pain is defined as "intermittent or constant, unilateral or bilateral pain experienced in the scrotal area that lasts for three months or longer and significantly interferes with daily activities," according to the UBC release.

It can be caused by previous infections, inflammation, pinched nerves, vasectomies and even "a blow to the testicle area," but the cause is never determined in almost half of cases.

Researchers say it can affect anyone from teenagers to men in their 60s, but is most commonly seen in men in their 20s through late-30s.

People interested in taking part in the clinical trials can visit the Vancouver Prostate Centre website or by calling 604-875-5675.