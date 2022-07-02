UBC researcher planning jellyfish world tour

UBC researcher planning jellyfish world tour

Jessica Schaub is a first year PhD student at UBC's Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries. (Photo: Vancouver Aquarium) Jessica Schaub is a first year PhD student at UBC's Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries. (Photo: Vancouver Aquarium)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener