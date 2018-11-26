

Earthlings watched at viewing parties around the world as a NASA spacecraft safely landed on the red planet Monday.

While a rover has been scouring Earth’s closest neighbour since 2012, there is still much to discover, particularly below the surface. But with the latest landing, scientists will finally be able to dig deep into the planet’s interior.

“This is a mission that we have wanted to do as the science community for many, many years – in fact, decades now,” said Catherine Johnson, a professor at UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences.

Johnson is the lone Canadian researcher involved in the mission who has been working closely with NASA to prepare for the launch.

The spacecraft, dubbed InSight, is a robotic geologist that will help scientists unravel the mysteries surrounding the Maritan insides.

When Johnson saw the instrument landed on all three legs, she said she was shaking with excitement.

“All of these things together tell us about the interior structure of Mars, something about which we know very, very little about at the moment,” she said.

Scientists hope the data collected during the two-year mission can answer how Mars formed 4.5 billion years ago and why it is so different from Earth.

“You can think of the interior as the heat engine that drives everything about the planet: it drives what we see on the surface today, what has happened in the past. The way in which a planet cools is entirely dependent on its original makeup,” Johnson said.

No spacecraft has dug deeper than several inches on Mars. The InSight’s robotic arm will place a mechanical mole to burrow five metres deep to measure the heat. It will also be the first time a seismometer has ever worked on the planet.

InSight’s successful landing marks a major milestone and is a precursor in allowing for human exploration.

“Understanding the seismicity of marsquakes… is obviously important for astronauts’ safety,” Johnson said. “This is a very important mission for future landed people missions.”

Johnson will be working with a graduate student to analyze the post-mission data.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim and The Associated Press