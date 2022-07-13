UBC president Santa Ono moving to University of Michigan

UBC president Santa Ono moving to University of Michigan

Dr. Santa Ono poses for a portrait following an event at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June, 13, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) Dr. Santa Ono poses for a portrait following an event at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June, 13, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company an exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener