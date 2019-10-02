CTV News Vancouver has learned university administrators are meeting with a UBC student after one of her professors claimed the young woman had been drugged at an off-campus event, as the school urges potential victims to come forward.

Professor Marina Adshade says the student had confided in her about being drugged or roofied while at a bar in Vancouver over the weekend. She says the young woman also told her that while she was in hospital, she encountered six other students receiving medical treatment for suspected druggings at a weekend fraternity party on UBC campus.

On Wednesday, vice president of students Ainsley Carry issued a statement acknowledging that the university had learned about the alleged druggings via Twitter.

"The health and safety of our students is UBC's top priority," Carry said, adding that his staff had asked University RCMP to open an investigation into the matter.

At the time of the request, the detachment had not received any complaints about druggings last weekend, Carry said in the statement. Likewise, UBC campus security had not received any reports of the alleged druggings, he said.

"To be clear, the information shared online is being taken very seriously and will be fully investigated," Carry said, adding that anyone who has information about the events should call University RCMP at 604-224-1322 or dial 911 to report the incident.

Carry said his office has also reached out to the university's Interfraternity Council and will be speaking to fraternities in the coming days.

The council itself also issued a statement, saying it had "indefinitely suspended all social functions" while it works with investigators.

Both the IFC and Carry's office encouraged affected students to access support services available at ubc.ca/support.