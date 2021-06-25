VANCOUVER -- A faculty at the University of British Columbia says it's ready to make a public apology for its part in past and present harms to Indigenous people as a result of Canada's colonial history.

A virtual ceremony is scheduled for Friday when senior members of the faculty of medicine will formally reflect upon the department's response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's calls to action.

Dr. Dermot Kelleher, the faculty's dean and vice-president, will also issue a formal apology on behalf of the faculty.

The event, which is at 3 p.m., will feature guest speakers including Steven Point, the current chancellor of UBC, and the province's first Indigenous lieutenant-governor.