

CTV Vancouver





Mounties at the University of British Columbia are looking for witnesses after an altercation they say left a female victim who tried to intervene with serious injuries.

Officers on campus responded to reports of an assault with a weapon in the basement of the D.H. Copp Building shortly after 4 p.m.

"The female victim, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, advised that she had intervened in an altercation between a man and a woman," University RCMP said in a statement. "The victim has been transported to a local area hospital and is receiving treatment."

Neither the initial victim nor the suspect were located at the scene, and were both seen running from the area separately.

It's unclear if the woman involved in the initial altercation was hurt.

The suspect is described as an Asian man in his mid-20s with short, dark hair, dark eyes and a square face. Mounties said he is about six feet tall and has a deep voice with a slight accent, smelled of cigarette smoke and may have scratches on the right side of his face and neck.

According to police, the suspect was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who might have witnessed the altercation or who has any other information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact police at 604-224-1322.