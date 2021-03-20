VANCOUVER -- Escaped Canadian prisoner spotted in the U.S.: Officials renew plea for help finding him

An man who escaped a B.C. prison in October has been spotted several times south of the Canadian border, and the U.S. Department of Justice is asking for help locating him.

Forty-two-year-old Roderick Muchikekwanape, who was convicted of sexual assault and murder, escaped a federal prison in B.C. on Oct. 29, 2020.

Since then, he has been spotted multiple times in the U.S., and may be telling others that he’s a member of a U.S. tribe, according to American officials.

“On Oct. 30, 2020, Muchikekwanape was seen in Sumas, Washington and was given a ride to Bellingham,” reads a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.

“While in Bellingham, he stopped at a Chevron gas station and asked how to catch a bus to Seattle,” it continues.

He was last known to be seen getting on a bus to Everett, Washington, a small city just north of Seattle, according to the Marshals Service.

On March 20, the Marshals Service renewed its plea for help finding him, and released several photos of him gathered from security cameras.

“Muchikekwanape is seen on camera boarding a Skagit bus to Mount Vernon and then on another bus to Everett.”

Muchikekwanape, 6’1” and weighing 225 pounds, was serving a life sentence for a brutal sexual assault and murder that happened in Winnipeg in 1998. He has black hair and brown eyes.

“He is an Indigenous Canadian and it is likely that he will claim to belong to a tribe in the U.S.,” reads the Marshals statement.

Muchikekwanape frequently uses other names, such as “Much,” “Roderick Toot Much,” “Rodney Muchikekwanape,” “Thomas Robert Gambler” and “Paul Edward Starkes,” say U.S. officials.

When Muchikekwanape escaped, he was a 41-year-old. According to the Correctional Service of Canada, he couldn’t be located within the prison during a routine check at 10 p.m. on the night he escaped.

Muchikekwanape’s life sentence was for the first-degree murder of Kimberly Clarke, a mother, whom he killed as she was walking home from a party. Her body was found near a bridge, and an autopsy revealed she had been sexually assaulted and beaten.



Anyone who spots Muchikekwanape is asked to not approach him but to call police immediately.



“Anyone who has had contact with Muchikekwanape or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332), submit a tip using USMS Tips or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).”

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Sheila Scott