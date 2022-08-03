U.S. man who disappeared on his way to B.C. music festival may have been seen 'running through yards'
An American man who travelled to Canada to go to a music festival disappeared at some point during his visit, and his whereabouts remain unknown two weeks later.
Mounties said the 30-year-old came to Vancouver from California on Wednesday, July 20.
Harsha Paladugu stayed with a friend when he got in, then left Thursday morning to go to a music festival outside of Salmo, B.C.
He'd planned to make the approximately eight-hour drive to the Shambhala Music Festival through a ride share. Police did not say how he'd found that ride, or whether investigators have spoken to those people.
They also did not say whether he actually made it to the festival, which ran from July 21 to 25.
Investigators were notified of his absence when he failed to show up in Toronto, where he'd planned to go after Shambhala. The friend he was going to visit said he still hasn't shown up.
Police said it's possible Paladugu is still in B.C.
He may have been seen a week after he flew into Vancouver, sitting next to a suitcase on the side of the road near the intersection of highways 3 and 6 about 3.5 kilometres south of the festival grounds. That would have been two days after the festival ended.
Mounties said the suitcase was turned over to police, and was determined to belong to Paladugu. It's unclear where Paladugu went without his suitcase, if it was indeed him seen with it that day.
Also on July 27, there was a report of a South Asian man running through yards in Salmo. The runner was seen at about 6:30 p.m., and matches Paladugu's description, but officers haven't been able to confirm it was him.
In the last week, there have been no further sightings, and he's still considered a missing person.
Police ask anyone who knows what happened or where Paladugu is to contact them at 250-357-2212.
Paladugu is described as South Asian, 5'10" and about 200 pounds. He has black hair.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Live updates from the Conservative leadership debate
Three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada are debating in Ottawa one last time before ballots are cast in the 2022 race. Watch the event live as CTVNews.ca provides real-time updates.
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.
'Renowned' Ontario doctor who worked until 102 dies
A 'renowned' Ontario doctor, who worked until the age of 102 – marking him as one of the oldest people to ever practice medicine in North America – has died.
Gate of unoccupied 24 Sussex Drive struck by tour bus
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
Most international treaties are ineffective, Canadian study finds
A new study from Canadian researchers suggests international treaties have been mostly ineffective at achieving their intended effects and in some cases, can do more harm than good.
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Vancouver Island
-
New $98M post-secondary campus coming to Langford, B.C.
Four post-secondary institutions are coming together with the B.C. government to open a new mixed-use post-secondary campus in Langford, B.C.
-
Shotgun found, man charged with attempted murder in Nanaimo shooting
A 48-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Monday in Nanaimo, B.C., which left another man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
$1M lottery ticket sold in Nanaimo
Someone in Nanaimo, B.C., might be a newly minted millionaire after a $1-million lottery ticket was sold in the city, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
Calgary
-
Calgary EMS red alerts for April increased tenfold in three years
New data from Alberta Health Services quarterly report, obtained by a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIP) shows that the number of red alerts in Calgary for the month of April were 10 times higher than three years prior.
-
Cochrane man building scaled down Canadian naval ships
It's impossible to fit a full-sized ship into the Naval Museum of Alberta even though its curator would like one because it just wouldn't fit. But then there's the logistics of trying to get it to land locked Calgary, another insurmountable task. So the museum has turned to model builder Miles Chester instead.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in southeast Calgary crash
Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in rollover on Tuesday night that seriously injured one man.
Edmonton
-
Record amount of seaweed is choking shores in the Caribbean
Near-record amounts of seaweed are smothering Caribbean coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados, killing fish and other wildlife, choking tourism and releasing stinky, noxious gases.
-
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
-
Edmonton Folk Fest knocks the National off bucket list
Edmonton Folk Music Festival organizers and volunteers are hard at work ahead of the festival's sold-out return.
Toronto
-
GTA gas prices set to fall to lowest point since April 13
Gas prices in the GTA are set to drop by an average of 12 cents a litre by Friday morning, bringing the cost of fuel down to a nearly four-month low.
-
Cyclist hit by Toronto police cruiser in bike lane prompts calls to diffuse police presence in High Park
A Toronto lawyer is calling on the mayor’s office to diffuse police presence in High Park after a cyclist was hit by a police cruiser while riding in the bike lane Tuesday evening
-
Nearly 1 in 2 nurses in Ontario considering leaving their jobs: poll
Almost 70 per cent of nurses in Ontario say they can’t provide adequate care for patients due to insufficient time and resources, and nearly one in two are considering leaving the profession, a new survey suggests.
Montreal
-
Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings
Montreal police believe the same shooter was behind two separate but related shootings Tuesday night that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
-
Nearly half of Quebecers would support Legault in the next election: poll
More than twice as many Quebecers would vote for the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) as for the Liberals (PLQ) or Quebec Solidaire (QS) if the provincial election were held today, a new Leger survey has found.
-
Pope Francis in Quebec: Accounts from the ground
Pope Francis was in Quebec for just under three days, drawing far fewer people to the Plains of Abraham than many expected while receiving mixed reviews for his apology to Indigenous people and hope for reconciliation.
Winnipeg
-
Fire burning on Symington Road
Firefighters are responding to a fire on the outskirts of Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon.
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
13-year-old charged following unprovoked playground stabbing: Winnipeg police
A 13-year-old girl from Winnipeg has been charged following a stabbing in a playground in the city’s north.
Saskatoon
-
Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
-
'They said I could touch it': Stanley Cup visit excites young hockey fans in Prince Albert
Wednesday was a special day for hockey fans in Prince Albert.
-
Gas drops below $1 per litre as price war rages in Sask. town
Visitors driving through Blaine Lake, Sask. this weekend got a treat at the pumps as a gas war between the town’s two stations saw prices drop below a dollar per litre.
Regina
-
Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
-
Pierre Poilievre making Regina campaign stop in lieu of final leadership debate
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre will be making a campaign stop in Regina on Wednesday night, in lieu of the final party debate.
-
Over 20 mischief and property damage incidents under investigation: Regina police
More than 20 incidents of mischief and property damage are being investigated by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Heat warnings expanded in the Maritimes
With hot and humid weather expected in the days to come, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings across Nova Scotia and into southern New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon.
-
'There are lives on the line': Motorists urged to slow down in construction zones after flagger struck
Police and safety advocates in Fredericton are warning drivers to pay more attention when approaching a construction zone after a flagperson was struck and seriously injured Tuesday morning.
-
Northumberland Ferries working to secure N.S.-P.E.I. replacement ferry by mid-August
A replacement ferry for the MV Holiday Island could be in service on an interim basis between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island by the middle of August.
London
-
Sarnia-Lambton under severe thunderstorm warning, severe thunderstorm watch for London-Middlesex
Wednesday’s hot and stick weather is shaping up to create a volatile forecast as Environment Canada has issued multiple tornado warnings and watches, and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for the region.
-
Two teens stabbed in London: Police
London police say two teens were stabbed in south London on Tuesday night.
-
Herbert Hildebrandt claims self defence on stand in assault trial
Testifying in his own defence, Herbert Hildebrandt says he felt threatened by two elderly men when he pushed Jack Dykxhoorn, 84, to the ground in Malahide Township, on Dec. 10, 2020.
Northern Ontario
-
Crime decreases downtown but still calls for improvement
Recent stats from the Greater Sudbury Police Service show a decrease in reported incidents downtown.
-
Irate suspect damages Timmins police station, now faces more charges
A set of incidents at the Timmins Police station on July 31 led to damage to the station’s garage door and a vehicle along with multiple charges.
-
Tourism picking up in North Bay due to different activities
With summer still in full swing, the hope is people will take a trip here, enjoy the scenic view, catch a show or spend money in the city and then come back again.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Guelph, southern Wellington County under tornado warning
Damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall are also possible.
-
Ford calls for more federal funding as local, Ontario hospitals continue to face closures
As Premier Doug Ford called for more healthcare funding from the federal government at an announcement in Stratford, several hospitals in the surrounding area continued to deal with staff shortages and temporary closures.
-
Old Marina Restaurant patron applauds quick-thinking staff during fire
Jane McKenzie was sitting down for a birthday lunch on Saturday, July 31 when she was told to leave immediately and then ushered out of the Old Marina Restaurant.