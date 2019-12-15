VICTORIA -- A 19-year-old Canadian man was airlifted off a fishing vessel in a daring rescue by the United States Coast Guard on Saturday.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the Ocean Pearl commercial fishing boat was operating 80 kilometres west off Neah Bay when the incident happened.

The fisherman suffered a knife wound to his leg while on the Canadian ship and needed extensive medical care.

“Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound in Seattle received the medevac request from the captain of the 110-foot fishing vessel Ocean Pearl at about 1 p.m.,” a spokesperson for the United States Coast Guard told CTV News Vancouver Island.

The crew responded on a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and arrived on the scene at 2:14 p.m.

A video of the rescue shows the helicopter hovering over the moving fishing boat as the man is loaded and hoisted up. Once the man reaches the helicopter, he is seen waving and giving a thumbs up.

The injury was accidental, according to the coast guard.

The injured man was transferred to Olympic Medical Centre in Port Angeles, Wash. and was in stable condition at the time.