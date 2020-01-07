VANCOUVER -- A stolen U-Haul truck containing all of a couple's possessions has been recovered by police in Vancouver.

Terry and Debbie Russell had a rude awakening Saturday when they learned the moving truck they rented had vanished.

It was parked at a Travelodge Hotel in Richmond near Vancouver International Airport and contained all of their belongings following a move back to Metro Vancouver from the U.S.

According to police, the vehicle was recovered on Willow Street near Oak Street and 41st Avenue on Monday morning.

"It is currently under forensic examination," Cpl. Dennis Hwang with the Richmond RCMP told CTV News.

"Some of the contents were intact and we are continuing our investigation."

It's not clear how much has been salvaged but Terry told CTV News after learning the truck had been found and receiving photos from RCMP, it looked almost empty.

A GoFundMe page was set up by someone who says they are friends with the couple with the goal of helping the Russells get back on their feet. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised a little over $11,600.

Terry says the money will be used to cover the basics as they have to start all over again after losing clothes, furniture and all of Debbie's photography equipment.

"Apparently this happens a lot and when it does, it is devastating," said Terry. "We don't have insurance or anything."

The Russells won't have access to the U-Haul until the forensic audit has been completed.