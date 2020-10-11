CHILLIWACK -- A vehicle rolled down an embankment and into the Fraser River on Saturday night in Chilliwack, killing two people and leaving one with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews received a call at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday and responded in the area of Ballam and MacDonald roads – a rural area.

The vehicle had gone off the road, flipped over, and was fully submerged in the river, according to RCMP. Three youth from Chilliwack were inside the car.

“Emergency responders arrived and located the vehicle down an embankment in the Fraser River approximately 10 feet from the dyke and immediately began rescue efforts,” reads aChilliwack RCMP statement from Sunday morning.

“Emergency responders entered the water and were able to extract all three youth from the vehicle,” it continues.

The BC Emergency Health Services said six ground ambulances and one air ambulance were sent to the scene.

“Fatal collisions are always tragic, but ones involving young people are particularly difficult,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, a spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP in the statement.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of all those involved in last night’s crash,” she said.

One patient, a 21-year-old male, was airlifted to hospital and is in critical condition.

The BC Coroners Service was also called to the scene, confirmed it is investigating two deaths. RCMP confirmed that a 17 and 18-year-old, both female, were pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts.

“No further information about the identity of the deceased or those involved will be released,” reads the news statement from Chilliwack RCMP.

“Police investigation continues to determine the facts including if speed and or alcohol may have played a role in this horrific crash,” it continues.

