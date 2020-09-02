VANCOUVER -- Two teens who police say went missing from Metrotown mall Tuesday night have been found.

At the time, police said it was out of character for the young girls to go missing and be out of contact with their families for so long.

"We are pleased to advise that the two 14-year-old girls who were the subject of a missing persons appeal earlier today have been located and are safe and sound," Burnaby RCMP said on Twitter Wednesday night.

"Thank you to everyone who shared information, the media and the public for your assistance."