VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are investigating after two people were stabbed at a restaurant in Nelson Square on Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Staff at the restaurant were reluctant to talk about what happened but did say the incident happened inside.

Police taped off a large portion of the square, and at one point at least ten police officers could be seen in and around the restaurant.

One officer carried a small metal can out of the building.

Police released very limited information about what happened, only confirming two men had been stabbed but they were unable to provide any details about the victims or their conditions.

BC Emergency Health Services said no paramedics were dispatched to the restaurant so it’s unclear how serious the injuries were, or if the men made their own way to hospital.

According to police, no arrests have been made.