A woman and her dog were trapped inside her home as a fire ripped through the back of the residence on Buckingham Avenue in Burnaby, B.C.

Firefighters arrived to find the woman in her front bedroom window while flames consumed the kitchen in the back of the home Saturday night.

“We helped the woman out of the building and then made entry,” Assistant Fire Chief Barry Mawhinney said. “We went to the rear of the house, found the fire in the kitchen and knocked down the fire.”

Crews learned an elderly man was in the basement of the home and rescued him as well.

The home sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

Investigators are looking into how the fire started.