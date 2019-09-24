

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





Two pedestrians were struck within just 24 hours, issuing a response from Delta police urging drivers and pedestrians to be more cautious—especially in dark and rainy weather.

The first pedestrian was hit while in the crosswalk at 116th Street and 80th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver was travelling at a slow speed and was turning the corner at the time of the accident, and the pedestrian suffered only minor injuries.

The victim was reported to have been wearing dark clothing.

On Monday at around 9:15 a.m., police responded to the scene at 116th Street and 94th Avenue after another pedestrian was struck. There is a pedestrian light at the intersection but according to witnesses, it was not activated.

That pedestrian suffered more serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“It’s troubling to have two pedestrian collisions within so short a time period," Cris Leykauf spokesperson for the Delta Police Department said in a statement. "We hope this will serve as a reminder for both drivers and pedestrians to take precautions; the change in weather from just a few short weeks ago definitely seems to be influencing what officers are seeing on the roads.”

Delta police are advising drivers to roll their windows down when turning into intersections with a crosswalk in dark and rainy weather, to increase their chances of seeing a pedestrian.

They also ask pedestrians to make eye contact with drivers and to wear reflective clothing.