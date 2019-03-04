

CTV Vancouver





Two pedestrians are listed in critical condition after a late-morning collision on North Fraser Way in Burnaby.

BC Emergency Health Services says they responded to a call for pedestrians struck at 11:36 a.m., arriving in four minutes and rushing the two patients to hospital.

Officials couldn't confirm if anyone else was injured in the collision.

Burnaby RCMP have shut down a section of North Fraser Way, between Byrne Road and Glenlyon Parkway, as part of their investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated throughout the day.