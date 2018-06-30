

Benjamin Miljure, CTV Vancouver





A Friday night brawl inside a downtown Foot Locker store may have led to a crash between a pair of Vancouver police vehicles, sending three officers and a pair of pedestrians to hospital.

According to VPD, the police vehicles both had lights and sirens on while responding to an emergency around 8:30 p.m. in downtown Vancouver.

Witnesses tell CTV News the unmarked cruiser was travelling west on Smithe Street and the police van was beginning a turn from Howe Street onto Smithe when they collided.

“The cop car was going incredibly fast and slammed into the van,” said Arthur Watt who saw the crash.

Both vehicles spun out of control onto the sidewalk at the corner next to the Supreme Court of British Columbia where they hit the pedestrians.

Three officers involved in the crash and the two pedestrians, both women in their thirties, have what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not confirmed what what emergency officers were responding to, but CTV News has learned a man was brawling with staff inside a Foot Locker store at Hornby and Robson Streets just two blocks away when the crash happened.

According to witnesses and cell phone video provided exclusively to CTV News, a man repeatedly entered the store to fight with staff members before retreating to the street and then re-entering the store to continue the brawl.

“The people at Foot Locker, the staff, were working as a team,” said John, a witness who didn’t want to provide his last name. “And they were all supporting to each other and they were all being very brave.”

The video shows the man kicking and punching wildly at staff as they tried to defend themselves.

A man and a woman in striped Foot Locker shirts managed to fight the man off long enough for a uniformed security guard to arrive.

It’s not clear if the security guard works at the store or just happened upon the fight and chose to intervene.

In the video, just before he finally leaves the store, the aggressive man appears to spit on one of the Foot Locker employees.

Calls to Foot Locker’s district manager have not yet been returned and staff at the store say they are not able to talk about what happened.

According to witnesses, the man also fought outside with police before they were able to arrest him.

Police had both Howe and Smithe Streets closed for several hours while they investigate the crash.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, a civilian organization tasked with conducting investigations of police when their actions lead to death or serious injury, has confirmed it was notified about the crash.

IIO staff are in the process of assessing the injuries from the collision to determine if they meet the threshold for an investigation.