

CTV News Vancouver





Authorities are scouring Osoyoos Lake for two people who have gone missing after their boat capsized Saturday evening.

Two boats collided on the water, causing the vessels to quickly sink.

Three people on one of the boats were rescued and taken to hospital. BC Emergency Health Services said two of them are in critical condition.

The two people on the other boat have been unaccounted for.

Osoyoos RCMP and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team are conducting a search for the pair.