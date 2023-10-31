Two men shot at outside South Vancouver nightclub, on-fire vehicle found nearby: VPD
Two men were shot at outside a nightclub in South Vancouver early Sunday morning, the Vancouver Police Department said.
Shots rang out around 1:50 a.m. outside Gallery Vancouver in Marpole, according to police. A suspect walked up to the men, fired multiple shots, and then fled in a vehicle, the VPD said.
A 44-year-old was shot in the arm, while the other man was “shot at, but uninjured,” according to police.
The VPD added it is investigating whether a vehicle later found on fire near Connaught Drive and East 36 Avenue—which is about five kilometres north of the nightclub—is related to the shooting, which the department is saying was targeted.
“When people head out for a good time in Vancouver, they shouldn’t have to worry about being caught in the crossfire of gang violence,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release issued Wednesday.
“We are concerned to see this level of violence at a place where people should be safe, and we will ensure that a thorough investigation takes place so that those responsible are held accountable.”
Gallery Vancouver has been a crime scene before. In May 2022, 19-year-old Naseb Fazil was fatally stabbed outside the club. Police said his death was not gang-related, and that a 25-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder earlier this year.
The VPD added that officers “prevented a possible shooting” outside the nightclub in September, when they stopped an allegedly stolen vehicle and found two firearms inside. Three men were charged with firearms offences in relation to that incident, according to police.
