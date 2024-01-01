Two men connected to B.C. gang conflict charged in Surrey shooting

Two men have been charged in relation to a daylight shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey on Friday, police said.

Reports of shots fired came in around 2:15 p.m. that day in the area of 101 Avenue and 156 Street in Guildford, according to the Surrey RCMP. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

Two male suspects fled in a blue Range Rover, and were eventually tracked down in Langley with help from police dogs and a helicopter, police said.

“While officers were attempting to stop the vehicle, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at a police officer,” the Surrey RCMP said in a news release Monday.

On Saturday, 24-year-old Roman Arinder Gill and 28-year-old Shaun Narinder Gill were charged in relation to the incident, Mounties announced.

Roman was charged with discharging a firearm; assaulting a police officer with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm; while Shaun was charged with flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Mounties said both men are known to police and have connections to the B.C. gang conflict.

“Thankfully no one was injured during this brazen incident,” said Staff Sgt. Ian MacLellan of the Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit in Monday’s release.

“We understand shootings put the community on edge and we too find this level of violence to be unnerving. Our team of investigators with the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit have worked non-stop to pursue these charges against the suspects,” he continued.

This shots fired incident was one of two in Surrey on Dec. 29, the other happening in the Fleetwood area around 9:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported in that shooting either, and police have not announced the arrest of any suspects.