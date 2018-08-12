

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a multi-vehicle collision killed two women Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of 176th Street and 96th Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. for reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles. Police said two of the occupants of one of the vehicles died as a result of the crash.

Police have not released the names of the victims, describing them only as a 54-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman.

RCMP did not mention any other injuries resulting from the incident.

Debris could be seen littering the intersection Saturday night. A heavily damaged SUV and a tractor-trailer truck with some damage to its front end were pulled over to the side of the road as police conducted their on-scene investigation.

The crash and subsequent investigation shut down the intersection for several hours on Saturday.