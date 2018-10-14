Two women are lost on one of the most challenging trails at Cypress Provincial Park Sunday, according to search and rescue volunteers.

Search crews said four people went for a hike on Unnecessary Mountain Trail in the afternoon but the two women became separated from the group.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue was called to look for the missing hikers, which could not dispatch its helicopter because of the dark conditions and instead, are searching on foot.

Brent Calkin with SAR said the trail is one of “the steepest and most difficult trails” in the area, describing it as “climbing a ladder.”

He said the area is large and many people get lost and spilt from groups easily.

Volunteers have been able to make contact with the women and believe they are seeking shelter in one of the water drainages, but the exact location is unclear.

Calkin said the hikers are wearing light gear but not properly equipped.