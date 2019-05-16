Two Delta schools briefly in 'hold and secure' after reports of suspicious person
A Delta police officer and cruiser are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 12:53PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 16, 2019 1:05PM PDT
Two Delta schools were briefly placed in a hold and secure, as police responded to a report of a suspicious person Thursday.
In a tweet, Delta Police say after a thorough search, no suspicious person was located.
The two schools border each other on 108th Street in Delta.