VANCOUVER -- Two deadly COVID-19 outbreaks that had been ongoing for months are now officially over, according to Fraser Health.

The health authority announced Saturday that outbreaks at AgeCare Harmony Court in Burnaby and Laurel Place in Surrey have been declared over.

According to figures released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control earlier this week, a total of 116 people at AgeCare Harmony Court contracted the coronavirus during the outbreak there, which was declared on Nov. 19.

Seventy-three of those who tested positive at the facility were residents, and 30 of them died. The care home's other 43 infections were detected in staff members.

The Laurel Place outbreak began on Oct. 22. A total of 68 people - 42 residents and 26 staff members - tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 residents died.

There are no longer any COVID-19 cases at either of the two locations, Fraser Health said Saturday.