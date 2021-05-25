VANCOUVER -- The RCMP says that the two cars that blew past police and didn’t stop at COVID-19 checkpoints over the May long weekend weren’t ticketed.

Over the weekend, B.C. RCMP provided information about how many cars were stopped at the force’s four travel checkpoints, and said that two cars that had failed to stop at the Old Toll Booth checkpoint on Friday, May 21, were also ticketed with $230 fines.

However, on Tuesday, Sgt. Janelle Shoihet sent an email to CTV News Vancouver and said that no tickets had been issued.

“There appears to be a reporting error from the field,” she said.

“I can confirm that no tickets were issued.”

Shoihet said the error was administrative. Officers in the field, who must record how many cars they’ve stopped, were stymied by the fact that there was no box to tick off on their form for when someone doesn’t stop and police don’t get a chance to ticket them.

Instead, the officer ticked off the check box saying the drivers had both failed to stop and were ticketed, and wrote in a note beside indicating they hadn’t actually been ticketed.

“It was that manually entered note that we didn’t receive until this morning, which alerted us to the reporting error,” she said.

“It isn’t clear why the drivers failed to stop."