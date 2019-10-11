

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - This long weekend, drivers may want to avoid some trouble spots as several celebrations and planned construction are bringing road closures throughout the city.

Halloween parade road closures

It may be Thanksgiving weekend, but it's also the weekend of Vancouver's Halloween Parade. The parade starts downtown at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. However traffic disruptions are expected between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Closures according to the city include:

Closure of southbound Granville Bridge from Drake Street to West 5th Avenue

Full road closure of Howe Street from Drake Street to Robson Street

Full road closure of Smithe Street from Burrard Street to Seymour Street

Full road closure of Granville Street from Smithe Street to Davie Street

Full road closure of Davie Street from Burrard Street to Seymour Street

Full road closure of Nelson Street from Burrard Street to Seymour Street

Full road closure of Drake Street from Hornby Street to Seymour Street

Turkey Trot road closures

On Monday, those who want to work off their Thanksgiving feasts will be participating in the 10K Turkey Trot near Granville Island. The run begins at 8:30 a.m.

Traffic disruptions include:

Closure of northbound Burrard Street and Burrard Bridge from West 1st Avenue to Pacific Street

One lane eastbound on Pacific Street from Hornby Street to Burrard Street will be retained

Full road closure of Hornby Street from Pacific Street to Beach Avenue

Full road closure of West 1st Avenue from Creekside Drive to Burrard Street

Full closure of all roads on Granville Island

Weekend maintenance

While some may have the weekend off, construction crews will still be out completing road and bridge maintenance.

The Haro and Bute streets upgrades will see the closure of southbound Denman Street from West Georgia to Barclay streets on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., one lane in each direction on Denman Street from Robson to Barclay streets will be retained. As well, a full road closure of Haro Street from Gilford to Bidwell streets will be in place on Sunday during those times.

Over the Burrard Street Bridge, one southbound lane will be retained on Saturday between 1 and 4 p.m.

Finally, utility work at West Georgia and Burrard streets will affect lanes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ongoing construction

Several ongoing projects will also affect traffic over the weekend. A list of closures from projects like the Boundary Road upgrades, Granville Bridge upgrades and Nanaimo Street upgrades can be seen on the city's website.