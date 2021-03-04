VANCOUVER -- The possibility of a tsunami along B.C.'s coast is being evaluated after multiple strong earthquakes hit New Zealand.

Three earthquakes have so far been recorded in New Zealand on Friday, local time. The latest was a magnitude 8.0 quake that hit the Kermadec Islands, northeast of New Zealand's North Island.

That came shortly after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the same region and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake about 900 kilometres away.

At about noon in B.C., the province tweeted it was evaluating any potential related risk locally.

"Stand by for B.C. specific info," the post said.

With files from Reuters

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.