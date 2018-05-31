

The Canadian Press





A Transportation Safety Board report examining the October 2016 sinking of the tug Nathan E. Stewart on B.C.'s central coast will be released this morning.

The big tug was pushing an empty barge near Bella Bella when it hit rocks and sank in shallow water, leaking more than 109,000 litres of fluids and lubricants and forcing the closure of prime seafood harvesting and fishing areas.

The Heiltsuk First Nation says the social, cultural and economic impacts of the sinking have been devastating and it's still trying to recover a $150,000 payment from Kirby Offshore Marine, which owned the tug.

A U.S. National Transportation Safety Board released last fall says the tug's second mate admits to falling asleep and missing a key course change and that report is also critical of Kirby's safety management procedures.