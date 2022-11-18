TSB investigating fatal Nov. 9 helicopter crash near Kitsault, B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board says it's sending an investigator to the remote site of a helicopter crash that killed one person along the north coast of British Columbia.

The board says the Geotech Aviation commercial chopper was conducting survey operations near Kitsault, between Prince Rupert and Stewart, when it collided with terrain.

It says military aircraft and search and rescue technicians found the fatally injured pilot, who was the sole occupant on board.

There was no fire after the collision but the aircraft was destroyed.

The board says the crash happened more than a week ago, on Nov. 9, but the site is difficult to access and a recovery team was being co-ordinated Friday.

It says it's too early to say what caused the crash, however the investigator will consider the wreckage, equipment, weather conditions, maintenance history and operation of the aircraft.