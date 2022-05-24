Trudeau to talk Invictus Games in Vancouver after unmarked graves ceremony in Kamloops

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Metro Vancouver today where he is expected to discuss housing and food bank issues.

Trudeau's stops in Metro Vancouver come following his tense appearance at the unmarked residential school graves memorial ceremony Monday in Kamloops.

The prime minister faced angry chants from some people at the memorial but was also warmly greeted by elders.

Trudeau has scheduled a news conference Tuesday morning after he holds an event to discuss federal housing policy.

Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan are scheduled to make an afternoon announcement regarding the 2025 Invictus Games.

Trudeau is also set to visit a Metro Vancouver food bank.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022.