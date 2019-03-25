Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will continue his visit to Metro Vancouver Monday morning, with a housing announcement in Maple Ridge.

The announcement is being made at 9 a.m at a new townhouse development called Willow on 104 Avenue.

The visit comes just days after the federal government unveiled its budget, which includes several measures to help first-time homebuyers.

It appears Monday’s announcement is unrelated to the ongoing homeless crisis facing Maple Ridge. The issue has been causing tension between the city and province.

Trudeau was in Vancouver Sunday night at an event to announce former CTV News anchor Tamara Taggart as the Liberal candidate for the riding of Vancouver-Kingsway.

Canadians head back to the polls this fall in the next federal election.