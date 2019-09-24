Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is returning to Metro Vancouver Tuesday for the first time since photos and video of him in brown and black face, including images taken in Vancouver in 2001, surfaced last week.

Trudeau will be make two appearances Tuesday in relatively controlled environments, including a morning stop at a battery technology company in the Burnaby riding where his NDP opponent Jagmeet Singh is running. The event is being touted as a policy announcement.

Trudeau will also be at a Surrey banquet hall Tuesday night for a campaign rally hosted by Surrey-Centre candidate Randeep Sarai.

Trudeau has some company on the campaign trail in Metro Vancouver on Tuesday.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is also spending some time in Burnaby-South, where he is running.

Singh will meet with the public in Burnaby Tuesday afternoon before heading to a townhall near Metrotown later in the evening.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer will be campaigning in Ontario while Green Party leader Elizabeth May is in New Brunswick.

The latest polling numbers from Nanos Research indicate a small bump in support for the Liberals, less than a week after the controversial photos and video of Trudeau in brown and black face surfaced, forcing him to repeatedly apologize during campaign stops.

Two of the photos that surfaced showed Trudeau in an Aladdin costume with his skin darkened at a Vancouver gala in 2001 when Trudeau was a teacher at West Point Grey Academy on the city’s west side.

The latest tracking numbers from Nanos Research on ballot support show the Liberals narrowly leading at 35.1 per cent, followed by the Conservatives at 33.5 per cent, the NDP at 12.9 per cent, and the Green Party at 10.2 per cent.

When it comes to who respondents picked for their preferred prime minister, Trudeau currently edges out Scheer at 34.2 per cent versus 29.9 per cent. Singh is in a distant third at 8.3 per cent.

Canadians head to the polls in the federal election on Oct. 21.