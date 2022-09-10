Trudeau, Horgan meet after Liberal cabinet retreat marked by Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Columbia Premier John Horgan met over lunch in Vancouver on Friday, before Trudeau was set to travel back to Ottawa following a three-day cabinet retreat marked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A readout from the Office of the Prime Minister says the pair acknowledged with sadness Her Majesty's passing at the age of 96 on Thursday, noting the “tremendous influence” she had throughout Canada during her 70-year reign.
It says the two leaders also spoke about pressures on Canada's health-care systems and agreed on the importance of different levels of government working together to make improvements for patients and health-care workers.
The readout says Trudeau and Horgan discussed opportunities for B.C. and Canada to become “reliable sources of energy and natural resources in a net-zero world,” meaning the economy either produces no greenhouse gas emissions, or its emissions are offset.
It says they agreed to continue working closely on shared priorities, including reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and economic development initiatives.
Trudeau was set to sign the book of condolences for Britain's longest-serving monarch set up in Rideau Hall upon returning to Ottawa Friday evening.
The prime minister and members of the federal cabinet and Privy Council were also expected to meet as part of the protocol needed to formally proclaim King Charles III as Canada's new head of state.
A ceremony is scheduled to take place Saturday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022.
