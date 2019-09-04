A trucker was told to move two dogs inside after rolling into a B.C. inspection station with the animals in the back.

The Ministry of Transportation said the dogs were lying in front of the fifth-wheel plate, in a flat part of the transport truck behind the cab.

A photo taken at the inspection station in Golden and posted by the ministry on Twitter shows the dogs lying down on a dog bed. They are not secured in any way, nor does the bed appear to be secured.

The station in Golden is located on Highway 1, an area where the speed limit varies between 80 km/h and 100.

The driver was issued a ticket from Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, a branch of the ministry that monitors the commercial transport sector. However, while the tweet suggested the ticket was related, the ministry clarified to CTV News it was for an unrelated matter.

Officials did not say what the fine was for.

They were also told to move the dogs inside the vehicle before leaving the station, and a report was made to the BC SPCA, the ministry said.

The SPCA's general manager of communications did not have specific information on the repor, but Lorie Chortyk told CTV News the SPCA does warn owners about the dangers of letting their pets ride unrestrained.

Typically their advice is for pickup truck drivers.

Transporting an unsecured pet in the back of a truck is prohibited under Section 72 of the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act and Section 9.3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

"It is against the law and dangerous for a pet," the SPCA website says.

It's so dangerous that the society asks anyone who sees a dog unrestrained in the back of a truck to call 911. They're advised to note the licence plate number, make and model of the vehicle and a description of the dog.

Unrestrained dogs can be a distraction to drivers, and can lead to collisions, during which the pet could go flying and cause serious injury to itself or others.

Instead, those transporting dogs in trucks are advised to put it inside the vehicle when possible, using a secured crate or dog seatbelt.

If it must go in the back of a truck, the dog should be in a secured crate in the centre of the truck bed.