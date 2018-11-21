

CTV Vancouver





A 46-year-old trucker and former school bus driver from Prince George, B.C. has been charged in connection with historical sex offences involving a young girl, and police believe there may be others who haven't come forward.

The alleged victim, who is now an adult, reported the crimes to Vancouver police, who arrested Kevin Alexander Roberts on Monday.

Counts of sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual assault with a weapon, invitation to sexual touching, assault and assault causing bodily harm have since been approved against him.

Authorities have not disclosed when the alleged crimes took place other than to say they are historical.

Police urged any other potential victims, who would have been between the ages of four and 18 at the time of the offences, to contact them.

"These types of crimes are extremely traumatic and survivors live with the life-long impact," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement. “We are providing this information … with hopes that we will uncover more information and help prevent this from happening to someone else.”

As a trucker, Roberts drives routes throughout B.C. and Alberta, and he previously drove a school bus in the Prince George area. He has also worked as a mover.

Any potential victims or witnesses are asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Sex Crime Unit at 604-717-0600. People who wish to leave a tip anonymously can instead contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.