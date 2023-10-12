Vancouver

    • Truck with blown tire plunges into Okanagan Lake after crash

    This photo shows Highway 97 and Okanagan Lake in Peachland, B.C. (Image credit: flickr.com/bcgovphotos) This photo shows Highway 97 and Okanagan Lake in Peachland, B.C. (Image credit: flickr.com/bcgovphotos)

    A driver whose truck blew a tire, crashed into another vehicle and plunged into Okanagan Lake was able to free himself by breaking a window, according to authorities.

    Officers were called to the scene of the collision on Highway 97 in Peachland at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a statement from the West Kelowna RCMP says.

    The front tire of the driver's black Dodge pick-up "unexpectedly" blew out, causing the vehicle to veer into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV.

    "The collision caused the truck to leave the road surface and land upright in Okanagan Lake. Fortunately, the driver was able to free himself by breaking the driver's side window and was waiting for emergency services to arrive," the statement from police said.

    "This collision could have resulted in multiple injuries or even death, but fortunately no one was injured.”

    Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has dashcam video to call 250-762-2880.

