Truck smashes into Calvin Klein store during theft, $5K in merchandise stolen: Surrey RCMP

Mounties in Surrey are searching for a vehicle they say was involved in an early morning break-in at a Calvin Klein store.

Officials said around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday officers responded to a break and enter at the store located in the 15700 block of Croydon Drive in the Morgan Crossing area.

According to police, a truck was used to smash the front door and gain access to the store.

Photos taken at the scene show a trail of smashed glass leading to the badly damaged doors.

Police said the suspects were able to enter the store, stealing approximately $5,000 in merchandise before fleeing the scene in the truck.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2000s grey Dodge Dakota with an unknown licence plate.

Police said it will have damage to the rear lights on the passenger side and was occupied with three to four people at the time of the incident.

It is not known if the vehicle was stolen or not.

“This kind of brazen break-and-enter, using a vehicle to smash through the glass of a store, is dangerous and causes extensive damage to businesses,” said Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha in a news release. “We are aware of two similar previous incidents in South Surrey using a similar method. Our officers are conducting extra patrols in the business corridor and we encourage the public to call police if they see anything suspicious.”

Surrey RCMP’s Integrated Forensic Identification Team remained at the scene Tuesday collecting evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle or who witnessed the break-in, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.