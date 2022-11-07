Truck loses load on Highway 1 in Burnaby, leaving debris on eastbound lanes

Debris scattered across the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., after a truck lost its load late Monday afternoon.

DriveBC said the debris temporarily blocked all but one of the eastbound lanes between the Gilmore Avenue diversion and Willingdon Avenue exit, snarling traffic during rush hour.

The cause of the accident has not been confirmed, but a tweet from DriveBC suggested the truck crashed into an overpass.

"Crane enroute. Bridge crew to assess overpass also on its way," the post said.

Officials have not commented on what kind of goods or materials the truck was transporting before the accident, or whether anyone was hurt.

Until the scene is cleared, motorists have been encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated