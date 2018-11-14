

CTV Vancouver





Crews are working to restore electricity to thousands of BC Hydro customers in Surrey after a truck crashed into a power pole Wednesday morning.

The collision happened around 7 a.m. at King George Boulevard and 104 Avenue, snarling traffic during the morning rush hour and causing a power outage impacting more than 2,100 properties.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash, but BC Hydro said the power pole will need to be replaced.

"We're going to have to do a full pole replacement," spokesperson Kevin Aquino said.

The utility provider managed to restore service to the bulk of impacted customers within a few hours by switching them to a different feeder, but Aquino said the others wouldn't get power back until the pole could be replaced later in the day.

The crash forced the closure of 104 Avenue in both directions, and temporarily limited northbound traffic on King George Boulevard to a single lane.

For the latest updates on BC Hydro outages, visit the utility provider's website.