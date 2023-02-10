Truck driver who hit overpass in Richmond 'unco-operative,' RCMP say

The driver of a commercial truck that collided with an overpass in Richmond Friday morning has not been co-operating with investigators, according to the local RCMP detachment.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Knight Street, according to a statement from Richmond RCMP.

"It was determined that a commercial vehicle was towing a dump trailer in the raised (vertical) position and it failed to clear the overpass," the statement reads. "The commercial vehicle was located some distance away, as it was severed from the trailer unit, (which was) still lodged underneath the overpass."

Mounties posted a photo on social media showing the severed trailer and the damaged signs on the face of the Cambie Road overpass, noting that Knight Street had been closed southbound and detours were in place.

Cambie Road was also closed between Viking Way and Jacombs Road, according to the post.

#TrafficAlert We are investigating a commercial veh collision w/overpass SB Knight St at Bridgeport Rd. Detours in place. NB Knight St is still open.



Cambie Rd between Viking Way and Jacobs Rd also closed. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/H5Z70orVcO — Richmond RCMP (@RichmondRCMP) February 10, 2023

In their statement Friday afternoon, police said no one had been injured in the incident, which delayed travellers during the morning rush hour.

The driver of the vehicle was "unco-operative with investigators," Mounties said.

They said the Richmond Road Safety Unit had taken over the investigation and was working with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement branch of the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

"Engineering and structural assessments are being conducted on the Knight Street bridge deck, Cambie Road overpass, and any nearby areas affected," police said.

Anyone with information or dash cam video related to the crash is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and cite file number 2023-4381.