Truck crashes into Surrey home
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 12:07PM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 27, 2018 1:34PM PST
Residents in Surrey’s Cloverdale neighbourhood had a close call Tuesday morning when a pickup truck went off the road and slammed into a home.
The white pickup left a gaping hole in the side of a house on 184th Street just north of Highway 10.
Luckily, no one was injured. The driver appeared to stay on scene and was able to reverse the vehicle away from the home afterwards.