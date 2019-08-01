

An East Vancouver lake has reopened for swimming, two weeks after it was closed due to high levels of E. coli.

Warnings were issued about Trout Lake on July 17, but Vancouver Coastal Health said Wednesday swimmers and waders were welcome back.

East Van swimmers: Trout lake is now open for swimming! View the latest water quality report from @VCHhealthcare here: https://t.co/bJgSEp0CtS #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/y5mTaM27Wv — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) July 31, 2019

VCH reviews water samples from the region's beaches regularly, and issues warnings when a single sample exceeds 400 E. coli bacteria per 100 millilitres or when a "geometric mean" of the last five samples exceeds 200. Most beaches in Metro Vancouver are tested weekly.

High levels of E. coli in the water increase the chances that a swimmer will experience gastrointestinal illness or skin or eye infections.

Currently, two other local beaches are closed because of E. coli concerns: Kitsilano Beach and Bowen Island's Snug Cove.

Earlier this month, Ambleside Beach in North Vancouver and Sunset Beach in Vancouver were also closed for swimming but have since reopened.

More information about water quality monitoring in Metro Vancouver can be found on the VCH website.