The three men convicted in the brazen public execution of gangster Jonathan Bacon have each been sentenced to spend many more years behind bars.

Bacon and his friends were getting into a white Porsche SUV outside a Kelowna, B.C. hotel when they were hit with a torrent of gunfire back in August 2011.

Bacon was killed and his four associates were injured, including a woman who was left partially paralyzed by the attack.

The three men charged in the shocking gangland hit, Jason Thomas McBride, Michael Kerry Hunter Jones and Jujhar Khun-Khun, all pleaded guilty this week, and were sentenced Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court.

McBride, who pleaded to the most serious charges, was given the toughest prison term. He was sentenced to life with no parole eligibility for 18 years on one count of second-degree murder, minus credit for time served, and given a 15-year concurrent sentence on four counts of attempted murder.

Jones and Khun-Khun, who pleaded to conspiracy to commit murder, were each sentenced to 18 years, minus eight years' credit for time served.

The men have been in custody since February 2013.