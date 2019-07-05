

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A former jail guard has won his discrimination complaint against the British Columbia government for being forced to work in what the human rights tribunal concluded was a "poisoned work environment."

Levan Francis, who is black, filed a complaint to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal in 2012, alleging colleagues and supervisors at the North Fraser Pre-trial Centre in Port Coquitlam used racial slurs and stereotyped him.

During a 12-day hearing the government claimed that Francis used accusations of racism as a shield when his performance was criticized and fabricated allegations for his human rights complaint.

But adjudicator Diana Juricevic ruled Francis was subjected to racism that only got worse after he made the rights complaint when he was called a "rat" who had a "target on his back."

No settlement or award was issued, but the chair said she would retain jurisdiction of the dispute to complete that process.

Francis left his job nine months after making the human rights complaint, and Juricevic says in her ruling there seemed to be no other option for him but to leave.