Trial underway studying the use of ketamine to treat suicidal thoughts in kids at BC Children's Hospital

A pilot trial is in the works at BC Children’s Hospital that will study the use of ketamine infusions to treat youth with suicidal ideation in pediatric emergency departments.

As an emergency room physician, Dr. Quyn Doan, who is running the study, often sees kids with self harming behaviours and suicidal thoughts.

“Currently what we have to offer is really checking their safety plan and sending them out to wait for treatment to kick in or to even access treatment. Alternatively we hospitalize them, sometimes against their will,” she told CTV News.

“And that’s just not good enough.”

Trials for adult patients have already shown that a single intravenous dose of ketamine can reduce symptoms of depression and suicidal thoughts within hours, with the effects lasting up to a few weeks, Doan, also the senior executive director of BC Children’s Hospital’s Research Institute, explained.

“If we had that available for children, then we could buy them some time for feeling better while waiting for treatment to work or even to access that treatment,” she said.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in youth aged 15 to 19, and the third leading cause of death in youth aged 10 to 14, according to BC Children’s Hospital.

During the trial, kids between the ages of 10 and 17 will be given one of three treatments—a low dose of ketamine, another sedative or a placebo saline solution—and their level of suicidal ideation will be measured before the drug is administered, then after 40 minutes, 24 hours and weekly for a month.

Doan’s aim is to establish some parameters with this trial, so she can then run a larger, Canada-wide study. Researchers have recruited 12 participants for the pilot trial out of a goal of 100.

According to the hospital, the pilot was the first of its kind when it was registered, but now research teams in San Diego, Dallas and Ottawa are starting similar trials.

The doctor said the use of ketamine to treat children is safe, in fact, it’s already used fairly commonly in pediatric emergency rooms for sedation and pain relief.

“We have a good experience with it,” she said.

To avoid the scary situation of having to take your child to the ER with suicidal ideation, Doan urges parents and families to check in with their youth.

“The earlier you find out about mental health issues, the earlier you access preventative resources, the better we are at avoiding or preventing this sort of crisis and needing this sort of treatment.”