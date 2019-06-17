The trial of a man accused of killing Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson has resumed in New Westminster.

Oscar Arfmann, 67, is charged with first degree murder in the case. He has pleaded not guilty.

Before the trial adjourned for two weeks in May, the final police radio voice recordings of Davidson were played in court.

During testimony from one of Davidson's colleagues, Const. Kevin Murray, audio recordings were played of dispatchers and police communicating over radio on Nov. 6, 2017 just before Davidson was shot in the parking lot of an Abbotsford shopping complex.

The recordings began with an emergency tone, and then a dispatcher could be heard announcing a report of shots fired at the complex on Mount Lehman Road.

Murray testified he recognized Davidson's voice, saying he was also responding to the call. Davidson's last radio dispatch referred to being behind a Mustang that was heading back into the mall.

Later, the dispatcher announces a report of more shots fired. Then Murray can be heard asking, "John, where are you?" After that, there's a report of an officer down.

Crown witness Jarin Skett testified about how she had been working in her office at the complex when she heard two shots and looked out the window to see Davidson fall.

"One of my coworkers yelled out, 'he just shot a cop'," Skett told the court.

Skett testified she tried to get through to 911, then ran out to the fallen officer.

When asked why by the Crown, she tearfully told the court: "Cause he didn't need to be alone."

Skett testified she also tried to call for help using Davidson's police radio. During the recordings, a voice could be heard at one point, saying "hello, hello". Skett told the court Davidson was lying face down with his hands above his head, and blood was on the ground.

The court also previously heard testimony from a car dealership employee and general manager, who told the court they had recognized a Mustang that had been stolen from their lot days before the shooting, and police were called.

The employee, Corey Thomas, testified he drove his blue Ford F-150 to the shopping complex and boxed in the Mustang so it could not move. He then testified he was confronted by Arfmann.

"He told me to 'move that piece of shit,'" Thomas told the court.

Thomas said he then told Arfmann that police were on their way.

"I'll show you what I have in store for the police," Arfmann said according to Thomas' testimony.

In their opening statement, the Crown said Davidson was the first officer to arrive on scene and was shot twice from behind.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.