NEW WESTMINSTER - The trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old girl in her Abbotsford high school and seriously wounding another student began Monday in New Westminster Supreme Court.

Gabriel Klein is charged with second degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the attacks at Abbotsford Secondary School in November 2016.

Letisha Reimer was killed. Another student was injured.

Earlier this year, the B.C. Review Board found Klein fit to stand trial. Last year, Klein was found unfit, and the board heard he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been hearing voices.

In January, the accused’s lawyer and psychiatrist reported his mental state had improved significantly.

His lawyer, Martin Peters, said there was a change in his medication. Peters has also indicated he will likely pursue a defence of not criminally responsible as a result of a mental disorder.

CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber is covering the trial live from court. Follow along below: