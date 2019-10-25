

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A rogue tree branch caused TransLink to shut down the Expo Line SkyTrain between Commercial-Broadway and Metrotown stations during rush hour Friday afternoon.

At 5:06 p.m., the transit agency tweeted that "a track safety issue" had occurred between 29th Avenue and Joyce stations and said trains were being "temporarily held" while crews worked to resolve the issue.

#SkyTrain Expo Line is experiencing westbound/eastbound delays due to track safety issue between 29th Ave Station and Joyce. Trains are being temporarily held while we work to resolve this issue. Updates to follow. ^tm — TransLink BC (@TransLink) October 26, 2019

By 5:30, TransLink tweeted that a bus bridge had been set up to serve all stations between Commercial-Broadway and Metrotown.

#SkyTrain Bus Bridge replacing Expo Line service between Commercial Broadway and Metrotown due to track issue. Canada Line and Millennium Line are unaffected. ^tm — TransLink BC (@TransLink) October 26, 2019

In a statement, the transit authority said a tree had fallen on the guideway. TransLink said customers should expect delays. It did not provide an estimated time when service would be restored.

As of 5:55, TransLink said "very limited service" had been restored, with trains using the unaffected portion of the guideway in alternating directions between the affected stations.

The bus bridge from Commercial-Broadway to Metrotown remained in effect.

Posts on social media showed a broken window on an older-model SkyTrain car, as well as a branch underneath the wheels of a train near 29th Avenue Station.

Hey @TransLink, a big tree branch fell onto our Skytrain car and broke one of the door windows. Happened just after leaving 29th Ave. pic.twitter.com/9M0MqLJeH2 — Mick Ramos (@MickRamos) October 26, 2019

Service on the Millennium and Canada lines was not affected, TransLink said.

The incident comes on an extremely windy day in Metro Vancouver that saw thousands lose power and BC Ferries cancel nearly every sailing between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

The Vancouver Park Board also closed Stanley Park and the seawall to visitors for most of the day. The park was expected to remain closed overnight.