Travel warning: B.C. government asks public not to visit parts of Interior as wildfires worsen
Published Friday, August 13, 2021 4:31PM PDT
The White Rock Lake wildfire burns west of Vernon, B.C., on Thursday, Aug.12, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- A travel warning has been issued as the wildfires tearing though parts of B.C.'s Interior are expected to get worse through the weekend.
In a brief statement, Emergency Management BC urged travellers to stay away from the communities of Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Okanagan Indian Band, Enderby, and parts of the Regional District North Okanagan.
The area is outlined in a map below.
This is a developing news story. Check back for more.